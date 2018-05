Image caption

Following the landslide abortion vote in Ireland, the Times reports that female Tory MPs are calling on Theresa May to allow a free vote on abortion reform in Northern Ireland. The paper says Women and Equalities Minister Penny Mordaunt has the backing of four of her predecessors. But Downing Street fears that the socially conservative Democratic Unionist Party, which props up the government, could disagree, the paper adds. Meanwhile, the lead picture is of the moment Gareth Bale scored his Champions League final "wonder goal".