Newspaper headlines: May's £20bn NHS boost and mother's 'cannabis oil victory'

By BBC News Staff
  • 16 June 2018
Image caption Most of Saturday's front pages lead on the announcement from Theresa May that the NHS will get a cash boost. The Observer reports the extra £20bn a year will pay for thousands more doctors and nurses. It will be the biggest NHS funding boost since Gordon Brown imposed a one percentage point rise in National Insurance to pay for more spending in 2002, the paper says.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph says the boost will partly draw from the "Brexit Dividend" that will arise from the UK ceasing payments to the EU, but taxes will also increase. Number 10 tells the paper the funding equates to £384m per week in real terms and £600m per week in cash terms.
Image caption "May's £20bn NHS Gamble," says the Mail on Sunday. The paper calls it "her boldest move since calling the last General Election" as the prime minister vows to beat Boris Johnson's Brexit campaign pledge that the NHS would get £350m a week.
Image caption The Sunday Express calls the funding a "victory for the EU leavers". It says the cash will start flowing from next year and will be available in full from 2023. The announcement comes as the NHS is due to celebrate its 70th anniversary.
Image caption The front page picture on the Sunday Times is of Charlotte Caldwell feeding cannabis oil to her son Billy, who has severe epilepsy and is in hospital. The paper says the Home Office issued an emergency licence to allow the 12-year-old to have the medicine. The paper also reports that under 5% of all burglaries and robberies are solved, according to police data.
Image caption The Daily Star says football fan are set to spend £2bn on alcohol during this year's World Cup.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning
The best way to get news on the go

Download the BBC News App.