Newspaper headlines: PM 'under fire for Brexit dividend claim' and 'We Kane Do It'

By BBC News Staff
  • 17 June 2018
Image caption Many of Monday's papers lead on Theresa May's £20bn NHS funding boost announcement - and the potential tax rise to fund it. The Daily Telegraph says a stealth tax is expected to help pay for the increase in NHS spending. It reports the PM is due to set out her plan on Monday after warning people will be "contributing more".
Image caption "May faces Tory backlash over funding of £20bn NHS boost," says the Financial Times. It reports that MPs have rejected the notion that a "Brexit dividend" would fund most of the spending increase and warn of tax rises.
Image caption The Guardian also says Theresa May is under fire for the claim that a "Brexit dividend" will fund the NHS spending boost. It quotes the Institute for Fiscal Studies as saying that even the government accepted there would be no immediate boost to coffers after Brexit.
Image caption The Times says Theresa May is facing an £11bn funding "black hole" over her NHS pledge. It says ministers were unable to agree all of the sources of revenue before the PM's announcement.
Image caption "Magic Money Theresa," is the Metro's headline. The paper questions where the cash will come from to fund May's NHS spending boost.
Image caption The Daily Mail says the prime minister will promise the NHS funding injection in speech in London, saying the cash will "secure our greatest national inheritance for generations to come".
Image caption The i says critics of the PM's NHS boost announcement have said the figure will not fill the funding gap in the NHS or fix social care.
Image caption The Daily Express says health experts have insisted Britons need to end their reliance on medication and the wrong foods. It could save tens of millions of lives and the NHS billions of pounds, the paper reports.
Image caption Looking ahead to England's first World Cup match against Tunisia on Monday, the Sun says "We Kane Do It". It asks readers to kiss captain Harry Kane's boot.
Image caption The Daily Mirror says the ex-wife of TV presenter Ant McPartlin feels "betrayed" after it was revealed he is dating her friend.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with the same story, saying Ant McPartlin's ex is "furious".

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning
The best way to get news on the go

Download the BBC News App.