Image caption

Patients' lives are being put at risk because doctors are so tired they are "acting as if drunk", reports the Daily Express. The paper says medics do not realise the impact of working long hours. It adds the British Medical Association voted to back a motion setting out concerns about "the number of doctors suffering from burnout and stress related to an unsafe workload burden". One surgeon told the BMA conference that patients under the care of overworked doctors were 27% more likely to suffer an adverse incident, the paper says.