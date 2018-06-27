Newspaper headlines: 'Schadenfreude' and 'worst' Brexit deal

Germany's exit from the World Cup makes the Metro's front page, an event the paper describes as "one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history". The paper describes the scenes in Germany as "sobbing" supporters watched their team's defeat on big screens.
The Sun simply offers its readers the definition of the German-derived word schadenfreude.
Leading the Telegraph is a warning from Theresa May's former chief of staff Nick Timothy that Britain is heading for "the worst possible Brexit deal". Mr Timothy advises his former boss to toughen her stance: "The time for playing nice and being exploited is over." He says the prime minister is being "undermined" by her own cabinet and accuses ministers Philip Hammond and Greg Clark of wanting to keep freedom of movement after the UK has left the EU.
However in the Guardian "May insists Brexit talks still on track ahead of key EU summit" is the headline. It says the prime minister will "seek to paper over the cracks in her warring cabinet" in a speech to EU leaders. The paper says Britain will be pressured to "make a choice" about the relationship it wants with the EU.
Staying with the Brexit theme, the Daily Express describes "fury" at Tony Blair's "bid to wreck" the UK's exit from the EU. The former prime minister wants Brexit to be "postponed" to allow the UK to negotiate a new membership deal with the EU, the paper reports. A pro-Brexit MP is quoted as saying Mr Blair was "on another planet". The paper also carries the ex-PM's comments that new anti-EU movements were comparable to Nazis in the 1930s.
"Chaos" among British bidders means Chinese railway companies are the frontrunners to operate HS2 trains, says the Times. The paper says the two domestic companies - Virgin and First Group are "beset by crises and unwilling to take on the financial risk". It suggests this could "cause concern" in government, noting Theresa May's ambivalence about Chinese involvement in the Hinkley Point nuclear power plant.
It is "the death of free banking," says the Daily Mail as a report reveals that big banks profit from "nine in 10 of their current account customers". The paper says banks use high overdraft fees and low interest rates for customers in credit to "squeeze cash" out of customers. It notes that saving rates at major banks are up to 50% lower than at other providers.
John Lewis' "profit collapse" leads the Financial Times, which notes that even "the mainstay of the middle-class British consumer" has been hit by "the High Street slow-down". The employee-owner partnership - described by the paper as "one of the country's most resilient retailers" - has said its profits could be "substantially lower than last year".
The Mirror describes the "moor blaze hell" as "more than 100 firefighters" battle to control the fire near Saddleworth Moor. The paper says the Army has been called in to help tackle the inferno. A local resident is quoted comparing the fire to "the apocalypse".
The i leads on the government's "prisons revolution". The paper says rising levels of "violence, re-offending, self harm and drug abuse have persuaded ministers to find alternatives to prison." If a pilot scheme with female offenders succeeds, the government will roll the programme out further, the paper says.
The Daily Star reports on the latest from reality TV show Love Island. It says 12 new contestants have been introduced to the villa. The paper suggests the move will cause "chaos" with an ex of one of the participants being brought to the island.