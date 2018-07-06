Newspaper headlines: Cabinet Brexit agreement and England match preparations

By BBC News Staff
  • 6 July 2018
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with Theresa May securing cabinet backing for her favoured Brexit deal which would see the UK create a free trade area with the EU
Image caption The Financial Times also leads with Mrs May's 'victory' over "cabinet rebels"
Image copyright AFP
Image caption The Times claims Mrs May is prepared to sack Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson if he undermines her cabinet's agreement on a Brexit deal
Image caption The Daily Mail is reporting Theresa May's cabinet agreement for a "soft Brexit" could cost the Conservatives the next election
Image caption Harry Kane dominates the front of the Daily Mirror with the paper reporting the England striker has issued a rallying cry to the nation ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against Sweden on Saturday
Image caption As well as Mrs May's cabinet agreement, the i is also preparing for England's big match against the Swedes
Image caption The Daily Star is warning about the possible end of the banana as we know it if a cure for a virus threatening the most popular variety, the Cavendish, is not found
Image caption US President Donald Trump will offer the UK a zero-tariff trade deal, according to an exclusive report by the Daily Express
Image caption As Mrs May secures cabinet agreement on a Brexit deal, the chief executive of Airbus has accused the government of having "no clue" on how to leave the EU without harming the UK's economy
Image caption The Sun is warning Britons to brace themselves for a hot weekend with temperatures possibly reaching 33C

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning
The best way to get news on the go

Download the BBC News App.