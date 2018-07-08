Newspaper headlines: Novichok mum dies and Thai cave rescue

By BBC News Staff
  • 8 July 2018
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on the news that Dawn Sturgess, the woman exposed to the nerve agent Novichok, has died in hospital. Theresa May said she was "appalled and shocked" by the death, reports the paper.
Image caption The Daily Mail quotes Ms Sturgess's 19-year-old son Ewan Hope who said his mother suffered a heart attack while in intensive care.
Image caption The rescue of 12 boys and their football coach from a cave in Thailand dominates the i's front page. Four of the boys have been rescued so far but air tanks are needed to be refilled before attempts to get the others out can go ahead, the paper reports.
Image caption "Escape from killer cave" is the headline on the front page of Metro with the paper also leading on the attempted rescue of the boys trapped in a Thailand cave.
Image caption The boys still trapped in the cave need to wait for rescue divers to replenish air stocks along the route, The Times says
Image caption Writing in the Daily Telegraph, leading Brexiteer and Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg describes Theresa May's Brexit plan as "defeatist" and says he will vote against it. The paper says the warning comes as the prime minister "prepares to plead" for MPs' support.
Image caption According to the Daily Express, Theresa May has issued an ultimatum to Brussels "to start negotiating seriously" on Brexit. The paper predicts "stormy sessions" as the prime minister faces her own MPs over the details of her Brexit plan.
Image caption Mrs May has urged Eurosceptic Conservative MPs to get behind her plans for a post-Brexit customs arrangement, according to the Financial Times
Image caption The Guardian also says Mrs May will "face down angry Eurosceptic MPs" and urge them to "unite" behind her.
Image caption England footballers Harry Maguire and Jordan Pickford asked neighbours to put their bins out while they are in Russia at the World Cup, reports the Daily Star
Image caption The Sun also splashes on the World Cup with an exclusive report on England's 1966 hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst telling Harry Kane the current side can win the tournament too.

