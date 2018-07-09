Paper headlines: 'Shameless Boris' and May 'clings to power'

By BBC News Staff
  • 9 July 2018
Image caption The government crisis over Theresa May's Brexit strategy dominates Tuesday's front pages. 'The Brexit dream is dying' is the headline in the Telegraph, with the paper quoting Boris Johnson's resignation speech.
Image caption The same headline makes the front of the Daily Express, which describes Mr Johnson's verdict as "damning".
Image caption The Daily Mirror calls Mr Johnson "treacherous", saying that the former foreign secretary stabbed the prime minister in the back. It says he is being tipped to launch a leadership bid in a "shameless power grab".
Image caption Mr Johnson's photograph is also splashed across the Metro, with the headline 'blond bombshell'.
Image caption The i paper says Brussels reacted to the resignations with scorn, calling them "rats leaving a sinking ship".
Image caption Downing Street is braced for further resignations, claims the Times, which says Mrs May's fate now lies with other European leaders who are considering the new proposed Brexit deal.
Image caption 'Boris goes in for the kill' is the headline in the Daily Mail, which says Mrs May was left fighting for her political life.
Image caption However, the prime minister has vowed to fight any attempts to oust her from number 10, according to the Financial Times.
Image caption The Guardian says Mrs May has faced down the rebellion for now on a "a dramatic day of twists and turns in Westminster". It quotes a cabinet minister as saying the Tories need to pull together or risk Jeremy Corbyn being elected as prime minister.
Image caption The Sun has taken a different stance, telling "warring" politicians to "get a grip" as the rest of the country focuses on England's biggest match for decades.
Image caption The Daily Star leads on the prospect of wolf whistling becoming a hate crime. It says the 'law's gone bonkers'.
