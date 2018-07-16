Newspaper headlines: 'Wreckers of Chequers' and 'Putin's poodle'

By BBC News Staff
  • 16 July 2018
Image caption The Metro says the prime minister has been accused of "caving in" to Brexiteers and risking the future of the Brexit plan agreed at her country residence, Chequers. Theresa May accepted four amendments to her Brexit bill - a move that would make the plan "unpalatable to Brussels" according to pro-Remain Conservatives cited in the paper. A Eurosceptic is also quoted describing the deal as "deal on arrival".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph also leads on the mortality of Theresa May's Brexit deal. The paper describes Brexiteers as "jubilant" the prime minister acceptance of their demands which in turn prompted a "backlash" among Remain-supporting MPs. Tory divisions threaten "to tear the party apart", the paper says.
Image caption The parliamentary recess could come early "in an attempt to thwart" a leadership plot, says the i. It says the government has been spooked by ministerial resignations and a "Conservative grassroots backlash". Meanwhile, the paper says, EU leaders fear the UK government will fail to agree on any strategy.
Image caption The FT leads on US President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The paper says Mr Trump refused to condemn Russia for interfering with the 2016 US presidential election and criticised the FBI's conduct. His comments appear to "directly contradict" his own national security aides, the paper adds.
Image caption The Times says Mr Trump and Mr Putin "pledged to work together to resolve the Syrian civil war". The US president described the talks as "a very, very good start" while his Russian counterpart said it was "candid and useful". Mr Trump said Mr Putin's denial that the Kremlin interfered with the US election was "extremely strong and powerful".
Image caption Mr Trump's comments have "set off a firestorm in Washington" according to the Guardian. It says the president has been condemned as "treasonous" for siding with the Kremlin and putting in "an historically weak performance".
Image caption According to the Mirror, Donald Trump is "Putin's Poodle". The paper quotes former CIA director John Brennan who describes the president's comments as "imbecilic".
Image caption Motorists hosing clean their cars could face £1,000 fines under a new hosepipe ban, reports the Daily Express. It says the ban, imposed by United Utilities, will affect seven million residents in the north-west of England. The paper says "sizzling temperatures" mean the rest of Britain could follow "as reservoirs dry up".
Image caption The Daily Mail also leads on the hosepipe ban and quotes Martin Padley of United Utilities as saying the decision was not one the company had taken lightly. The paper suggests there will be little rainfall until August.
Image caption News that Coronation Street actor Sally Ann Matthews' son was mugged by a moped gang, leads the Daily Star. Ms Matthews said it was "shocking and vile" and has urged the police to find the perpetrators.