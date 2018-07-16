Image caption

The Metro says the prime minister has been accused of "caving in" to Brexiteers and risking the future of the Brexit plan agreed at her country residence, Chequers. Theresa May accepted four amendments to her Brexit bill - a move that would make the plan "unpalatable to Brussels" according to pro-Remain Conservatives cited in the paper. A Eurosceptic is also quoted describing the deal as "deal on arrival".