Newspaper headlines: 'Tearful Cliff' and 'Boris twists the knife'

By BBC News Staff
  • 18 July 2018
Image caption Sir Cliff Richard's court victory against the BBC makes the front page of the Daily Star. It quotes the singer as saying he "won't go near children" due to "horrifying" TV coverage of the raid on his home. He also says he refuses to walk past the ball boys' dressing rooms when attending Wimbledon.
Image caption The Guardian says the BBC has warned that the Cliff Richard court decision "represented a serious blow to press freedom". The paper reports that the BBC intends to appeal against the judgement.
Image caption The Sun adapts a lyric from one of Sir Cliff's most famous songs for its headline. "It's not funny... we can't talk anymore", says the paper, arguing that the ruling "threatens to gag free speech".
Image caption The front page of the Daily Mirror also raises concerns about the implications of the ruling asking: "Is a good day for Sir Cliff a bad day for justice?" The paper suggests the decision could "protect the guilty".
Image caption The Daily Mail leads with Sir Cliff's call for BBC chiefs to lose their jobs "for publicly humiliating him". It says the 77-year-old singer wept as the ruling was read out.
Image caption Boris Johnson's resignation speech makes the front page of the Metro. The paper reports that the ex-foreign secretary accused the prime minister of "dithering" and said there was one "last chance to save Brexit". He warned that under the Chequers plan Britain would be stuck in "a miserable limbo".
Image caption The Daily Express describes Mr Johnson's speech as "a passionate plea" to the prime minister "to tear up her Chequers EU plan". The former foreign secretary told MPs: "We have changed tack once and we can change again."
Image caption The i says Mr Johnson's speech will be interpreted as a "pitch to become Tory leader-in-waiting". However the paper describes the prime minister as "bullish" and says the imminent summer holiday will give her "breathing space" from leadership plotters.
Image caption The Times reports that Theresa May will be heading on a tour of Britain "in an attempt to convince sceptical Tory members to back her plans for Brexit". It says the prime minister "appears to have survived the most turbulent period of her leadership".
Image caption The Financial Times leads on the 4.3bn euros fine handed to Google by Brussels for using its mobile operating system to illegally "cement its dominant position" in search. The paper says the fine is "the latest in a series of attacks on US tech groups" by the EU. In response Google has accused the European Commission of trying to dismantle its business model, the paper says.