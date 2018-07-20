Newspaper headlines: 'Lawless Britain' and a 'cosy cover-up'

By BBC News Staff
  • 20 July 2018
Image caption The Metro leads on the "double digit spike" in crime, which it says the police have blamed on falling officer numbers. The paper reports a 16% jump in knife crime, murders are up by 12% and robberies by 30%.
Image caption "Welcome to Lawless Britain," says the Daily Express. The paper notes that the crime figures came on the day a baby was "snatched in a brutal carjacking" in Birmingham. The infant was later found safe and well.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph runs comments from Justice Secretary David Gauke on the efficacy of jail. He says prison should "change the lives" of criminals" instead of being used as a tool for "punishment" and "retribution". In an interview with the paper he says short sentences should only be used in extreme circumstances "because they do not work".
Image caption Children are being used as spies in covert operations against terrorists, gangs and drug dealers, the Guardian reports. It says the practice was revealed when a House of Lords committee was looking into government plans to give law enforcement bodies more freedom over their use of children. Home Office correspondence seen by the committee suggests children are used to collect information on behalf of the police and other agencies, the paper reports.
Image caption The Times has seen a draft statement from the Prince of Wales in which he explains his friendship with a disgraced bishop. The paper says the prince makes clear that "he did not understand that the clergyman's caution for gross indecency involved an admission of guilt." The paper says the prince kept in contact with Peter Ball until his conviction in 2015 for "sexually abusing more than a dozen victims". The paper also reports that Theresa May will put the country "on a no-deal Brexit footing" with "weekly bundles" of advice being given to consumers and companies.
Image caption The Sun says Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was branded "mad" after threatening to stop British planes flying over Ireland if Theresa May were to cut Irish fishermen's access to UK waters. Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg is quoted as calling Mr Varadkar "an airhead".
Image caption "What a cosy cover-up" is the headline in the Daily Mail after an amendment - seeking to ensure that the names of MPs under investigation are kept public - was defeated. The paper says the names might not be made known, even in the event that the MPs are judged to be guilty.
Image caption News that the Bank of England has probed the strength of accounting firm KPMG makes the front page of the Financial Times. The paper says regulators asked if KPMG's clients were planning to cut ties following criticism of its work in South Africa and for the outsourcer Carillion.
Image caption The i leads with reports that the police have identified the suspected perpetrators of the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy and his daughter. The Met Police and the Home Office have both declined to comment.
Image caption The Mirror accuses Boris Johnson of still living "for free" in the official flat of the foreign secretary despite resigning 11 days ago. The paper says the Conservative MP is "pocketing tens of thousands of pounds" by renting his home. A government spokesperson said former ministers were expected to leave official residences "as quickly as practicable".
Image caption The Daily Star reports alleged comments by Chris Parker - the man convicted of stealing from victims of the Manchester Arena bombing. The paper says he told fellow inmates: "I'd do the same thing again - just not get caught."