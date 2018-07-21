Newspaper headlines: 'Voters turn to far right' over Brexit

By BBC News Staff
  • 21 July 2018
Image caption A new poll says voters are opposed to Theresa May's Brexit plan and are prepared to turn to UKIP or the far right, according to the Sunday Times. The YouGov survey, the paper says, shows that the public believes Boris Johnson is better placed to lead negotiations.
Image caption An exclusive interview with former Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned earlier this month, is splashed on the front of the Sunday Express. He is quoted as telling the prime minister to tear up her Brexit plan and "start again".
Image caption Meanwhile the Sunday Telegraph carries an interview with Mr Davis' replacement as Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, who says the UK will refuse to pay its £39bn divorce bill to Brussels if the European Union fails to agree a trade deal.
Image caption "Plane crazy" is the headline in the Mail on Sunday, which says three military jets are being used to fly holidaymakers to resorts because the RAF has no use for them. The Ministry of Defence said it was a "cost-effective deal", adding "when we're not using them, it makes sense to have them performing other roles".
Image caption The Sunday Mirror claims that Tory MP Andrew Griffiths, who resigned after sending text messages of a sexual nature to two female constituents, was once reported to police for harassing a former partner. The paper says he denies the allegations.
Image caption The Daily Star Sunday leads with a story about Dale Cregan, who was jailed in 2013 for four murders, including two police officers. It says he has received death threats and has hired protection.
Image caption The Sunday People has an interview with the girlfriend of one of the teenage boys who plotted a Columbine-style shooting at a school in North Yorkshire, along with the headline "Columbine fiend has made my life hell".

