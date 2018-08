Image caption

The Metro repeats quotes from Liam Fox who has blamed Brussels for the increasing prospect of a no-deal Brexit. In an article over the weekend, the international trade secretary said there was only a 40% chance of getting a trade deal ahead of the UK leaving the EU in March 2019. But the paper says critics of Mr Fox have accused him of "deflecting the blame" after he said last year that getting a trade agreement "should be the easiest deal in the history of mankind".