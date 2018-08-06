Image caption The weekend's debate over the possibility of a no-deal Brexit continues on the front of many of Monday's papers. The Daily Telegraph says the EU would be guilty of breaching its owns laws if it allows it to happen. The paper quotes senior Whitehall sources claiming the Lisbon Treaty requires the bloc to pursue a workable arrangement with Britain. If the UK does crash out, the sources said they will "make it clear whose fault it was".

Image caption The Metro repeats quotes from Liam Fox who has blamed Brussels for the increasing prospect of a no-deal Brexit. In an article over the weekend, the international trade secretary said there was only a 40% chance of getting a trade deal ahead of the UK leaving the EU in March 2019. But the paper says critics of Mr Fox have accused him of "deflecting the blame" after he said last year that getting a trade agreement "should be the easiest deal in the history of mankind".

Image caption The Daily Express claims a no-deal Brexit would be worse for the EU than the UK. The paper cites research by the pro-Leave Economists for Free Trade group, which claims EU countries will lose £500bn as a result of failing to strike a trade deal - whilst the UK will gain a £600bn "Brexit dividend".

Image caption The front of the Financial Times features a warning from the chancellor that there will be a French-led attempt by the EU to "bind Britain's financial services in red tape" after Brexit. Philip Hammond said the move could lead to a loss of access to European markets, and has called on financial chiefs to work with the treasury to develop "alternative pathways for growth".

Image caption The Daily Mirror celebrates victory in its campaign for Max's Law - which will see an opt-out organ donation process start from 2020. The new legislation - named after 10-year-old Max Johnson - still needs to be signed off by Parliament, but on Sunday, Theresa May outlined plans to have it in place by 2020 and praised the paper for its efforts.

Image caption The Times leads with alarming figures from the NHS that hospitals are treating almost double the number of girls for self-harm that they did 20 years ago. Charities told the paper that the figures were "heartbreaking" and that more needed to be done "to stop children reaching crisis point".

Image caption A new text message warning system is helping to fight sepsis, according to the front page of the Daily Mail. The paper says the system alerts doctors to the "silent killer" and has led to a seven-fold increase in the number of patients that get life-saving drugs. The NHS now plans to expand a two-year pilot of the system to more hospitals.

Image caption The Guardian claims that Virgin has "quietly become one of the UK's leading healthcare providers" after the NHS awarded the firm almost £2bn of contracts over the past five years. The paper says its own analysis has shown that, in one year alone, the health arm of Richard Branson's company - Virgin Care - won deals that could be worth £1bn to provide services in England.

Image caption The i leads with "alarm" over the loss of green belt land for new housing. The paper says a "scathing report" shows too many unaffordable homes are being built on sites that used to be protected, and that councils are under pressure to "bend the rules".

Image caption After the news broke on Sunday of the death of Barry Chuckle, the Daily Star leads on calls from fans to get him and brother Paul to number one in the pop charts. The Chuckle Brothers performed a rap with Tinchy Stryder called To Me, To You (Bruv) and now there is a fans-led bid to download it in big enough numbers to push it up the charts in memory of the late TV star.

As many of Monday's papers discuss the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, the Financial Times leads with a warning from Philip Hammond to senior City figures, saying they should prepare for a French-led attempt by the EU to bind Britain's financial services sector in red tape after its leaves the bloc.

The paper says it has seen a note written by a participant of a private meeting the Chancellor had with City leaders to discuss the government's Chequers Brexit strategy.

Mr Hammond is said to have predicted that the EU would initially hold Britain close, to minimise disruption, but that, over time, Brussels would pass regulation that would hobble the City.

The Chancellor suggested France was interested in "politically motivated rule changes" because of the desire in Paris to seize business from London.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Philip Hammond has given a warning to City bosses about financial services post-Brexit

The Times reports that hospitals are treating almost twice as many girls for self-harm as they did 20 years ago.

It also carries alarming statistics showing a big rise in the number of young people of both sexes admitted for overdosing with over-the-counter and prescription drugs.

One senior psychiatrist tells the paper there are a range of pressures facing young people - including social media and school work.

The paper's lead editorial says the problem is not the government's alone to solve - tech firms and parents must play their part - but young lives depend on ministers acting with more urgency.

Bin Laden marriage

The Guardian reports that the son of Osama bin Laden is believed to have married into the family of the ringleader of the 9/11 attacks.

Two half-brothers of the late al-Qaeda leader have told the paper that Hamza bin Laden has married the daughter of Mohamed Atta, the lead hijacker during the attacks in 2001.

They also believe Hamza bin Laden has taken a senior position within al-Qaeda and is aiming to avenge the death of his father, who was shot dead by US special forces in Pakistan seven years ago.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Hamza bin Laden is believed to have taken a senior position within al-Qaeda

Boris Johnson has weighed into the debate about full-face veils worn by some Muslim women.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, the former foreign secretary says he was a bit surprised to see the liberty-loving Danes join France, Austria, Germany and Belgium in banning the niqab and burka.

On Saturday, the first fine for violating Denmark's new law banning face coverings in public was imposed on a woman wearing a niqab.

Mr Johnson writes that while he opposes a total ban - because it fans the flames of grievance - he thinks it is absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around "looking like letter boxes".

Branson's health business

Virgin has been awarded NHS contracts worth almost £2bn over the past five years, reports the Guardian.

It says Richard Branson's company, and its subsidiaries, now hold at least 400 contracts across the public sector, ranging from healthcare in prisons to school immunisation programmes.

The union Unison complains that taxpayers' money is being wasted on dangerous experiments in privatisation.

But Virgin Care tells the paper it is not making a profit and its focus is on improving patient and employee satisfaction - and saving the NHS and local authorities millions.

Snake v pigeon

The discovery of a boa constrictor devouring a pigeon on a street in east London on Saturday was the last thing shoppers expected to see.

But, the Daily Telegraph asks, might we have found the answer to one of the capital's great nuisances?

Hawks and loud bangs have been tried - and failed - to keep pigeons in London at bay, but no-one thought of using snakes.

Then again, it reflects, Londoners might prefer sticking with the pigeons.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning