Taxi-hailing app Uber is set to shift its focus from cars to scooters and electric bicycles, according to the Financial Times. In the story, the company's chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi says it is "very inefficient" to use cars during rush hour in big cities. Uber already has e-bikes available on its app in eight US cities - and is now looking to expand to other countries, starting with Germany.