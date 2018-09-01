Newspaper headlines: 'Boris plot to oust' PM and Corbyn 'coup'

By BBC News Staff
  • 1 September 2018
Image caption The Mail on Sunday reports that the prime minister has "declared war" on Boris Johnson after uncovering a plot by an election expert to oust her and get him into No 10. The paper quotes senior figures from the Conservative Party who claim Sir Lynton Crosby is behind plans for a nationwide campaign against Theresa May's Chequers deal for Brexit ahead of a leadership challenge from the former foreign secretary.
Image caption The Sunday Times leads with the same story about the "fresh threat" to Mrs May's leadership, saying Leave-backing MPs plan on publishing their own Brexit strategy ahead of the Tory Party conference this month. But the paper splits its front page, saying there are also plots by rebel Labour MPs to form a breakaway party and to hold a no confidence vote in their leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Image caption Mrs May uses an article in the Sunday Telegraph to express her determination in sticking to her plan for leaving the EU amid the claims of fresh descent. She writes that she will "not be pushed into accepting compromises", but she is confident that the government can broker a "good deal for Britain".
Image caption The Sunday Express leads with the PM's pledge that there will not be a second referendum, quoting her as saying it would be a "gross betrayal of democracy". The paper reports the vow alongside its own poll, which says nine out of 10 people would vote the same way as they did in June 2016 anyway.
Image caption Child social care "plunged more than £800m into the red" last year, according to the front page of the Observer. The paper says ministers are facing demands for emergency funds from local councils to protect thousands of vulnerable children.
Image caption The front page of the Sunday Mirror says a British man is facing 14 years in jail for his alleged part in a Columbian drug cartel. The paper says Andrew Dearner is accused by officials of disguising cocaine as dog food before shipping it to the UK, mainland Europe and the US.
Image caption The Sunday People leads with a plea from a former bodyguard of Diana, Princess of Wales, to her son Prince Harry, asking for help for veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning