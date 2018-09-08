Newspaper headlines: Johnson's Brexit 'jibes' and 'dirty dossier'

By BBC News Staff
  • 8 September 2018
Image caption Boris Johnson is back in the headlines - this time for an article in the Mail on Sunday repeating his condemnation for Theresa May's Brexit plan. His language gets even stronger in the paper, calling the Chequers deal a "suicide vest" around Britain, and that the PM has handed the "detonator" to Brussels.
Image caption The Sunday Times focuses on what it terms a "dirty dossier" about Mr Johnson, which it says was written by Mrs May's aides about the former foreign secretary during the 2016 Tory leadership contest. The 4,000-word document, seen by the paper, contains a "catalogue of lurid allegations" against him regarding his "sexual liaisons" and "damning assessments of his character".
Image caption As many prisoners as possible should be given telephones in their cells, Justice Secretary David Gauke has told the Sunday Telegraph. In an interview with the paper, he says allowing inmates to make calls in the privacy of their cells is a "real game changer" when it comes to improving behaviour and helping with rehabilitation.
Image caption The Sunday Express says it has an exclusive with an ex-KGB officer who tells the paper he was ordered by the Kremlin to "poison enemies". He says the Russian state "demanded murders of dissidents" using the same method as used in Salisbury, when Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok earlier this year.
Image caption The Observer leads with what is calls a "bombshell poll", revealing that members of the UK's three biggest unions all back a new referendum on Brexit. The paper reports the survey of more than 2,700 members of Unite, Unison and the GMB, suggests a majority also wanted to stay in the EU, believing Brexit will be bad for jobs and living standards.
Image caption Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel-Horwood claims The X Factor has "no chance" of ever beating his show in the ratings, according to the Daily Star on Sunday. The paper says the BBC and ITV are gearing up to "go to war" again over the autumn.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning