Newspaper headlines examine Labour policies

By BBC News Staff
  • 25 September 2018
Image caption Some papers run the rule over policies unveiled at the Labour party conference. The Daily Telegraph finds business groups critical of plans to renationalise utilities, rail and mail. It quotes the head of the British Chambers of Commerce suggesting it could lead to an investment "deep freeze".
Image caption The Daily Express quotes Conservative Party estimates suggesting the policy could prompt bills to increase by £2,000 a year. The paper also reports suggestions from the Confederation of British Industry that policies relating to business could wipe 10% off share values, causing a "double whammy" to pensions and savings.
Image caption The Daily Mirror describes Labour's nationalisation agenda as a "war on the water rats". It shadow chancellor John McDonnell pledging to end "profiteering in dividends and vast executive salaries". Its front-page image features the late singer George Michael, whose partner Fadi Fawaz has spoken about his death.
Image copyright Express Newspapers
Image caption Mr Fawaz is quoted by the Daily Star suggesting that Michael was "desperate" to end his life before his death on 25 December 2016. A coroner concluded the former Wham singer died as a result of heart and liver disease and that the "natural cause" meant there was no need for an inquest.
Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May has "faced down" cabinet critics of her Brexit plan, according to the Times. It says she told colleagues who had lobbied for a looser "Canada-style" trade deal with the EU to "hold their nerve" in the face of opposition to her plans.
Image caption The Guardian continues its focus on the treatment of rape cases by the criminal justice system. It reports suggestions that prosecutors in England and Wales have been urged to take a more "risk-averse approach" to combat low conviction rates. The Crown Prosecution Service has denied changing its approach.
Image caption The Metro reports the opening of the inquiry into the NHS contaminated blood scandal. Its headline describes the treatment that led to thousands of patients being given blood infected with HIV or hepatitis viruses as the "biggest tragedy ever in the NHS".
Image caption There is more positive medical news on the front of the i, which reports a groundbreaking discovery that could allow doctors to treat the cause of Alzheimer's, rather than just the symptoms. It quotes researchers claiming that new drugs could be available on the NHS within six years.
Image caption A campaign against "bank scammers" features on the Daily Mail's front page. The paper says fraudsters tricking customers into making online "push payments" cheated customers out of an average of almost £1m a day in the first six months of this year - up 50% on 2017.
Image caption The Financial Times reports on a "global dealmaking spree" involving North American companies bidding to "swallow" European rivals in a series of "industry-changing mergers".