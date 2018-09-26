The Papers: Jeremy Corbyn chooses green over greed
The Guardian says Jeremy Corbyn will attempt to "reset" the theme of the Labour conference on Wednesday, after days of division over Brexit.
The paper describes his main conference speech as a return to his core economic argument - with an attack on what he will call "greed-is-good, deregulated capitalism" and the promise of a "green jobs revolution".
The Huffington Post believes a section of Jeremy Corbyn's speech - criticising the government's handling of the financial crisis ten years ago - could be seen as an attack on Gordon Brown.
But allies of the Labour leader tell the Financial Times that he is not suggesting the former prime minister should have allowed banks to collapse, but rather arguing that the subsequent Treasury-backed stimulus benefited the rich.
The Daily Mirror's headline is "We'll put kids first" - focusing on the Labour leader's plans to expand free childcare. The Mirror says Mr Corbyn's speech is his chance to prove, not just to conference but to the country, that Labour has the answer to Britain's problems.
The Daily Telegraph reports that Theresa May, in a speech to business leaders in New York, will promise to slash corporation tax to the lowest rate in the G20. The paper interprets this as both a signal to foreign investors and as an attempt to convince Tory critics that she can be trusted to maximise the benefits of Brexit.
The Telegraph's editorial says Brexiteers' hopes will be raised by the suggestion that the government is seeking to create a Singapore-style powerhouse on the EU's doorstep.
The Daily Express agrees, saying her speech is an indication that the UK can compete with the European Union if there's a no-deal Brexit.
The Washington Post believes President Trump suffered the fate he had always feared, when his claims about the scale of his administration's achievements were greeted by laughter at the UN General Assembly.
The paper sees the chuckling as a pointed retort by the international community to a president who has delighted in poking his allies in the eye.
The New York Times says "it's not ok" that America's leader is now openly derided in the most important of international forums.
The Daily Mail accuses "shameless" banks of mounting a secret lobbying campaign to avoid having to refund victims of fraud.
The Mail has obtained a letter, in which the industry group UK Finance tells regulators that banks should not be made responsible for compensating people who were tricked into transferring money out of their accounts.
The paper's leader column takes issue with this claim - saying banks are to blame because they forced customers to "face the dangers of online banking" through widespread branch closures.
Many of the papers are excited about the appearance of a Beluga whale in the Thames, far from its natural Arctic habitat.
With the headline 'Free Whaley', the Sun says wildlife fans are praying the lost creature will find its way home.
Experts tell the Times that it's possible that a man-made underwater noise could have disoriented the whale. The paper carries a plea from marine rescuers who are worried that onlookers in boats could - in the newspaper's words - "beleaguer the beluga", causing it distress.