Image caption The Guardian reports how Jeremy Corbyn will attack "greed-is-good" capitalism in his closing speech at his party's conference and vow to "rebuild and transform Britain". In an attempt to steer the conference away from dissent over Brexit, the Labour leader will promise a "green jobs revolution" and a major push on renewable technologies.

Image caption The FT echoes the Guardian, saying Jeremy Corbyn will seek unity among fractious Labour Party members. The paper also focuses on President Trump taking aim at the US's oil-producing allies at a UN General Assembly on Tuesday. He said the US was "not going to put up with... these horrible prices much longer".

Image caption Jeremy Corbyn will announce a massive expansion of free childcare for the poorest households, claims the front page of the Mirror. The Labour leader will tell party delegates it will make a "vital difference" to millions of children. The main image shows Ant McPartlin, who is currently taking time off his TV work to focus on his recovery from drink and drug addictions.

Image caption "Power to the wind farms" cries the i. The paper singles out Mr Corbyn's plan to double the number of onshore turbines to 14,000 and put a solar panel on every roof. It also highlights shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry's call for anti-Semites to be kicked out of the party.

Image caption The Prime Minister will tell a US audience that Britain will have "the lowest rate of corporation tax in the G20" after leaving the EU in her latest bid to woo foreign investors, reports the Telegraph. The paper also claims Mrs May's chances of getting a Brexit deal based on her Chequers plan are increasingly slim with around 60 Tory MPs poised to vote against the deal.

Image caption The Express also leads on the prime minister's speech to foreign investors in the US on Wednesday, which the paper sees as a veiled threat to Brussels if the EU forces a no-deal Brexit.

Image caption Banks are "hanging us out to dry" according to the Mail. The paper says it has exposed a plan by "shameless banks" who are lobbying regulators looking at compensation for victims of bank scams. The Mail claims banks have told government officials they should not be responsible for refunding customers who have lost money in fraudulent transfers.

Image caption The Times says high street sandwich outlet Pret A Manger was warned of nine previous sesame-related allergy incidents in the year before 15-year-old schoolgirl Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died after a reaction to one of their baguettes.

Image caption Police in the West Midlands are accused of "turning murder into a 'funfair' experience" in Wednesday's Metro. The local force called on would-be ghost-hunters to pay £75 to spend Hallowe'en night in a Birmingham cell once occupied by serial killer Fred West. The police, who have removed West's name from the Facebook adverts, said it was for charity.

Image caption "Cops slammed for sick stunt" runs the headline in the Sun, reporting on West Midlands Police public invitation to stay in Fred West's cell. It also reports on the lost whale that has been spotted 2,000 miles from home in the river Thames.

The Guardian says Jeremy Corbyn will attempt to "reset" the theme of the Labour conference on Wednesday, after days of division over Brexit.

The paper describes his main conference speech as a return to his core economic argument - with an attack on what he will call "greed-is-good, deregulated capitalism" and the promise of a "green jobs revolution".

The Huffington Post believes a section of Jeremy Corbyn's speech - criticising the government's handling of the financial crisis ten years ago - could be seen as an attack on Gordon Brown.

But allies of the Labour leader tell the Financial Times that he is not suggesting the former prime minister should have allowed banks to collapse, but rather arguing that the subsequent Treasury-backed stimulus benefited the rich.

The Daily Mirror's headline is "We'll put kids first" - focusing on the Labour leader's plans to expand free childcare. The Mirror says Mr Corbyn's speech is his chance to prove, not just to conference but to the country, that Labour has the answer to Britain's problems.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Theresa May, in a speech to business leaders in New York, will promise to slash corporation tax to the lowest rate in the G20. The paper interprets this as both a signal to foreign investors and as an attempt to convince Tory critics that she can be trusted to maximise the benefits of Brexit.

The Telegraph's editorial says Brexiteers' hopes will be raised by the suggestion that the government is seeking to create a Singapore-style powerhouse on the EU's doorstep.

The Daily Express agrees, saying her speech is an indication that the UK can compete with the European Union if there's a no-deal Brexit.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

The Washington Post believes President Trump suffered the fate he had always feared, when his claims about the scale of his administration's achievements were greeted by laughter at the UN General Assembly.

The paper sees the chuckling as a pointed retort by the international community to a president who has delighted in poking his allies in the eye.

The New York Times says "it's not ok" that America's leader is now openly derided in the most important of international forums.

The Daily Mail accuses "shameless" banks of mounting a secret lobbying campaign to avoid having to refund victims of fraud.

The Mail has obtained a letter, in which the industry group UK Finance tells regulators that banks should not be made responsible for compensating people who were tricked into transferring money out of their accounts.

The paper's leader column takes issue with this claim - saying banks are to blame because they forced customers to "face the dangers of online banking" through widespread branch closures.

Many of the papers are excited about the appearance of a Beluga whale in the Thames, far from its natural Arctic habitat.

With the headline 'Free Whaley', the Sun says wildlife fans are praying the lost creature will find its way home.

Experts tell the Times that it's possible that a man-made underwater noise could have disoriented the whale. The paper carries a plea from marine rescuers who are worried that onlookers in boats could - in the newspaper's words - "beleaguer the beluga", causing it distress.