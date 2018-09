Image caption

Boris Johnson dominates the front page of the Telegraph with his "plan for a better Brexit". The former foreign secretary calls on the prime minister to scrap her Chequers deal and negotiate a "Super Canada" free trade deal with the EU. Setting out a six-point plan of attack, Mr Johnson claims it is time to "change the course of the negotiations and do justice to the ambitions and potential of Brexit". The paper says the tone of the 4,500 word essay will fuel speculation about a possible leadership challenge.