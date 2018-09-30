Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Tory Party conference begins in Birmingham on Sunday

"Boris versus May - Now It's War", is the main headline in the Sunday Times, which says its interview with the former foreign secretary marks "the start of a public beauty contest" between pretenders to the prime minister's throne.

Mr Johnson tells the paper that Theresa May's Chequers plan is "preposterous" and he appears to suggest that a Brexiteer would get a better deal from Brussels.

But the Sunday Times says Mrs May has a clear message for her critics: back me, or you are undermining Britain.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, the former attorney general Dominic Grieve warns that Brexit is "paralysing" government.

Mrs May's former number two, Damian Green, tells The Independent the arguments must stop - or the Tories will risk defeat at the next election.

"May's Plan to Crush Corbyn" is the main headline in the Sunday Express, which says the prime minister has come under mounting pressure from nervous Conservatives to take the fight to the opposition.

The Sunday Telegraph agrees Theresa May's proposals to target foreign buyers of British homes will be seen as a bid to compete with the Labour leader "on his own turf", after a series of "eye-grabbing pledges" at his party's conference.

The Observer says there's growing concern among senior Tories that Brexit has been allowed to drown out "a compelling domestic agenda".

In its coverage of the plan to impose a higher stamp duty levy on non UK tax payers, the Sun says foreign investors may have driven house prices up by more than 2%.

The Express says the government's move could free up more homes - with similar schemes already in force in places like Singapore and Australia.

The Mail on Sunday says the prime minister's plans for a festival - showcasing the best of the nation's talents in business, technology and the arts - will be used to project "a proud, post-Brexit Britain".

It reports that the £120m event could generate billions of pounds of investment for the UK.

According to the Sunday Express, the festival will come 70 years after the Festival of Britain in 1951 - and will echo the Great Exhibition a century earlier.

The Observer highlights another pre-conference announcement - news that the UK's chief medical officer has been asked to draw up guidelines on the maximum amount of time young people should spend on social media.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells the paper he's seriously alarmed by the possible effects on children's mental health - and the guidelines should "empower" parents as they try to enforce sensible limits.

Image caption The data breach was discovered on the eve of the conference

According to the Sunday Telegraph, the Conservatives face a potential fine of up to £2m following the data breach on the eve of the party conference.

The Observer says senior figures are furious - with much anger aimed at the Tory chairman, Brandon Lewis.

A senior Tory says Mr Lewis had been telling everyone that he could be the man to run the country - yet the fiasco showed he "couldn't run a bath".

The Sunday Times describes how its reporters managed to log into the flawed conference app as Philip Hammond, briefly altering the chancellor's profile picture to an image of Eeyore.

In the Sunday Mirror, the mother of the 15-year-old girl who suffered a fatal allergic reaction to a Pret a Manger baguette, describes how she rang her daughter from an airport to say goodbye, minutes before her death.

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse said she then fell to the ground in grief.

"I knew then, Natasha was gone - she was dead".

Calling for changes to food labelling laws, she tells the Sun that Natasha died "on Pret's watch - all thanks to the absence of two little words on the packaging".

Image copyright PA Image caption Natasha's family are calling for a change in food labelling law

Writing in The Sunday Times, Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse say their daughter Natasha would have been delighted by a call for a change in the law, and they hope some good can come from their loss.

An editorial in the paper backs the passing of a "Natasha's Law", saying it would mean she didn't die in vain.

The Mail on Sunday has launched a campaign to save the nation's parks.

It says thousands of parks are falling into disrepair or are being sold off by cash-strapped councils - posing the biggest threat to Britain's green spaces since they were founded to promote well-being in the Victorian era.

The Sunday Times has news of an unusual development at a freshers' fair.

It reports that alongside the usual stands for campaign groups and hockey teams, last week's event at Brighton University also featured a table run by a sex workers' outreach project.

The project said more students than ever were turning to sex work because of rising fees and its role was to offer support without judgement.

But one feminist activist has condemned the group's presence, accusing it of pitching prostitution as a desirable lifestyle - "equivalent to joining the rowing club".

Finally, the Mail on Sunday charts the progress being made by Britain's first guide horse.

One-year-old Digby - an American Miniature - is still in training but he can already seek out post boxes and push the buttons on pedestrian crossings.

His future owner, a blind BBC journalist from Blackburn, is planning to take Digby to work, to restaurants and even out clubbing.

The horse's trainer says he's also a good shopper - but it appears that even Digby has his limits.

"I took him to a department store and he pulled out a pair of khaki trousers and two tops with his lips," she tells the paper.

"They were lovely, but the price made my eyes water."