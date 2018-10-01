Several papers focus on the backlash among senior Conservatives to Boris Johnson's comments about Theresa May's Brexit plan.

"Just Zip It, BoJo" is the Metro's headline, as it reports that he's been warned "to back off and stop undermining the prime minister".

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Chancellor Philip Hammond describes Mr Johnson as "incapable of grown-up politics" and predicts he will never be prime minister.

The Sun reports that a group of MPs has formed an "Anyone But Boris" campaign to thwart any leadership bid.

Fresh from his conference address, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt appeals in the Daily Telegraph for an end to the party disunity on Brexit.

He warns that division will result in "the wrong Brexit, a Corbyn Brexit or perhaps no Brexit at all".

He dismisses suggestions he's making a leadership pitch, insisting that he "profoundly wants to support Theresa May".

Patrick Kidd, for the Times, points out that Mr Hunt's "punchy platform speech" was given to a half-empty hall.

"Perhaps they had all disappeared to watch the Ryder Cup," he muses. "The one weekend every two years when even the Tories are united behind Europe."

Images of Europe's triumphant Ryder Cup team embracing their wives and partners adorn the front pages - while the back page of the Times shows a grateful Tommy Fleetwood planting a smacker on the cheek of Francesco Molinari, who "sealed victory".

The Metro calls them the "Joy Ryders", the Daily Mail hails them as the "Greatest of All Time" and for the Daily Telegraph, they are simply "magnifique".

The Independent suggests "Europe played like champions", while the American side needed "a little more snarl, a little more spit, a little more fire in the belly".

And it seems the Europe captain, Thomas Bjorn, is set to have ink on the bottom - after promising to get a tattoo of the score on his backside if they won.

The Guardian reports on a sharp rise in the number of children being referred for treatment for sleep disorders.

One clinic has recorded a 30% increase in the past year.

Experts are said to attribute it to obesity levels, excessive use of social media before bedtime and the anxiety caused by the growing pressures on young people.

A cancer clinic in Cardiff is said to have been "forced to tighten security" to keep out an unwanted visitor - a cat that can't stay away.

The Sun says the black and white pet "began popping in" when its owner was a patient.

It says staff at the Velindre Cancer Centre are urging people not to encourage the animal, because of the risks to patient health.

But "a source" suggests that "most of the patients like to give him a little stroke" - and even the hospital trust concedes the cat has "become something of a celebrity".

Tech companies are being accused in the Daily Telegraph of being too accepting that "child sexual abuse will happen online".

The head of the National Crime Agency, Rob Jones, tells the paper the firms have the technology to be more proactive to prevent the proliferation of images that he says are too easy to access on the "open" web.

He adds that abuse victims are getting younger, as more and more children go online.

The Financial Times has learned that "Paris is emerging as the favoured trading hub for continental Europe" after Brexit.

It says "some of the world's biggest" banks - including Black Rock and JP Morgan Chase - are poised to join Bank of America and Citigroup in "steering their EU operations away from London".

Seventy asset managers are also said to be securing licences to operate in the French capital.

The Independent carries an interview with a leading Tory donor, Alexander Temerko, who accuses members of both wings of the party of acting like "jihadis" by failing to find a compromise on a Brexit deal.

He is said to have "warned Tory MPs that he and other backers will not accept the party seeking a catastrophic no-deal Brexit".

"A Fight At the Opera" is the Daily Telegraph headline, as it reveals how audiences at the English National Opera face having water bottles seized and emptied to stop them smuggling in vodka or gin.

The policy has apparently been met with complaints by opera fans, some of whom suggested it was a way of making money.

The ENO insists people bringing in their own alcohol breaks the terms of its licence and can lead to productions being disrupted.