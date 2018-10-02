The Times leads on a report that Theresa May is preparing to limit Britain's ability to strike free-trade deals after Brexit.

It is "a significant concession", the paper says, aimed at breaking the deadlock in negotiations with the EU - though it risks "enraging" Brexiteers.

The Sun says Boris Johnson has told senior Tories his solution to the stalled talks would be to delay Brexit by at least six months, if he were prime minister.

The paper says the idea surfaced after the former foreign secretary began privately setting out his leadership stall to cabinet ministers.

Many papers believe Mr Johnson will make a more public pitch for the top job when he speaks at the Tory party conference later.

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson will tell his party not to "ape" Jeremy Corbyn and instead follow its Conservative instincts and cut taxes.

The paper adds that senior Conservatives are concerned that the speech at a fringe event will prove more popular than anything said from the official conference stage.

The Daily Mirror disagrees. It is one of several papers which prints a picture of Mr Johnson in a field in what the Mirror says is a childish jibe at Theresa May, who said running through wheat as a child was the naughtiest thing she had ever done.

According to the Mirror, the stunt has led colleagues to "see through Mr Johnson's harmless buffoon-like exterior" and realise he's just an "ambitious bully".

"Migration Revolution" is the headline in the Daily Mail, as it leads on the government's planned post-Brexit immigration system.

As well as prioritising high-skilled workers, the Home Secretary Sajid Javid says the future visa scheme will also try to drive integration.

But Huffpost UK says details of the shake-up have been released now in part so Theresa May can show she is delivering on her promise to reduce immigration - but also in an apparent bid to "pre-empt" Boris Johnson's address.

In another story, Huffpost UK reports concerns that insurers may try to "step away" from helping businesses affected by the poisonings in Salisbury by designating what happened as state-sponsored terrorism rather than a criminal act.

The website says such a classification would allow insurers to minimise their liabilities to firms, some of which are facing big refurbishment bills.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on the diagnosis of cancer, which it says the government wants to be completed within three weeks of a GP visit.

The Telegraph says it is an attempt to drive up Britain's poor record in identifying the disease, which lags far behind most developed countries. The target is set to be announced later this week as part of a 10-year strategy.

Elsewhere, the Guardian reports mental health patients have had a stun gun drawn, aimed or fired at them almost 100 times in just over a year,

The campaign group Liberty says the use of electro-shock weapons on such vulnerable people can never be justified, given the pain, distress and serious health consequences they can cause.

One police force tells the paper they are only used where it is "absolutely necessary."

Thousands of women in their 50s and 60s have been left "destitute" by the increase in the state pension age, according to the Independent online newspaper.

Many women were unaware it was being increased from 60 to 66, the Independent says, leaving not only "huge holes" in some women's finances, but also high levels of stress, including suicidal thoughts for the worst affected.

Finally, the Daily Telegraph carries comments from Mike Read, the former BBC DJ, that there are too many commemorative blue plaques.

Official blue plaques are given out by English Heritage in London and councils and other groups are free to put up their own around the UK.

The Daily Telegraph reports Read, the chairman of the British Plaque Trust, has pointed out there are 50 plaques for Charles Dickens alone, and one for JRR Tolkein on a pub where he only stayed one night.

"That's nonsense," he says.