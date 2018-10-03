Newspaper headlines: Has the Dancing Queen ended austerity?

By BBC News Staff
  • 3 October 2018
Image caption Photographs of Theresa May dancing to Abba as she came on stage to deliver her Conservative conference speech appear on most front pages. The Daily Mail says: "Mamma May-a... the PM danced her way back to authority with a bravura speech".
Image caption The Times reports the PM's declaration that the decade of austerity is over. But it says a series of costly commitments outlined by the "Dancing Queen" will limit the options open to the chancellor in this month's budget.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Theresa May gave a confident, polished performance that earned her a standing ovation - in contrast to last's year's speech when she was ambushed by a prankster and lost her voice on a set that fell apart.
Image caption The Daily Mirror views the conference speech as "shambolic" - saying Theresa May did a "dad dance" to Abba at a time the country is in crisis. It mocks up a picture of the judges from TV's Strictly Come Dancing giving her routine no marks.
Image caption Metro's front page carries eight different images of the prime minister's moves - saying she got back on the front foot after a tumultuous few months.
Image caption The Financial Times highlights the prime minister's message that a good Brexit deal and an end to austerity would be within grasp - if the Tories stuck together.
Image caption The i says Theresa May is promising a return to "good times" if the Tories back her on Brexit.
Image caption The Daily Express describes Theresa May's speech as "scintillating" - reporting she issued a rallying cry to the country to unite in the push for Brexit.
Image caption The Guardian says the prime ministers's most eye-catching pledge was the promise to bring an end to austerity - but notes experts were sceptical about her suggestion this could come as soon as 2019.
Image caption The Sun paper carries the headline "Hi-de-highness" as it picks up on Prince Harry's quip to the Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Bognor Regis that they should take a holiday at the town's Butlin's resort.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with the statement issued by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in which he denied claims he had raped a woman at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

