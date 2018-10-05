Image caption A photo of four men identified by Dutch and UK officials as Russian spies who tried to hack into the chemical weapons watchdog is on the front pages. The Daily Telegraph says security services are making a co-ordinated effort to foil Vladimir Putin's network of cyber attackers.

Most papers lead with the alleged attempt by Russian agents to infiltrate the international chemical weapons watchdog in The Hague - while it was investigating the Salisbury poisonings.

"Russia's cyber raiders foiled in humiliation for Putin", is the Daily Telegraph's headline.

For the Sun, it's "The Novichockle Brothers". It says Vladimir Putin's spies are a global laughing stock after a bungled bid to sabotage the Salisbury novichok investigation was exposed.

"Carry on spying", is the headline for the "i".

The Times says the men were "caught in the act". The paper says Mr Putin will be beside himself at the incompetence revealed by the bungled cyber attack in the Netherlands.

The Financial Times says the accusations made in Washington and The Hague underline the extent to which alarm is rising in many allied capitals at the scope of alleged Russian cyber espionage against the West.

For the Daily Mail, this was a risibly ham-fisted affair - more Johnny English than George Smiley. But their ineptitude on this occasion should not detract from the threat they and their comrades in Russia's GRU intelligence agency pose to the West, the paper warns.

Make no mistake, it says - they are engaged in all-out war.

Can there be anyone left in the country who is in any doubt that Russia represents the gravest threat that it has done since the days of the Cold War? the Daily Express asks.

The Moscow Times reports that one of the accused men used to play in a Moscow amateur football league in what was known as the "security service team" - because almost everyone worked for an intelligence agency.

A current member of the team tells the paper: "It was widely known that he was one of those guys, some sort of government agent. He was a normal guy, nothing crazy."

The Spectator website says the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, brought Theresa May back down to earth following her Tory conference speech - with an unhelpful tweet saying the EU had always been happy to offer the UK a Canada-style Brexit deal.

The Sun says Mr Tusk wasted no time in raining on Theresa May's post-conference parade and "knows full well that we will not accept a deal that splits up the UK".

Yet, the Daily Mail says, he continues to push a Canada-style deal, which would do exactly that.

Could the prime minister have been any clearer over the Irish border question? the paper asks.

According to the Financial Times, London's ultra-rich are moving their assets out of the UK - and some are preparing to leave - as their concerns over a left-wing government led by Jeremy Corbyn intensify.

It says multi-millionaires are setting up off-shore investment accounts or shifting the location of UK-registered trusts holding their wealth, in anticipation of higher tax rates and potential capital controls if Labour takes power.

Concerns have mounted recently as plans for an orderly Brexit appear shakier, increasing fears of a general election which Labour could win, the paper adds.

Several papers report that scientists have concluded that vitamin D supplements make no difference to the risk of broken bones or bone density.

According to the Guardian, the authors of the biggest review of evidence ever carried out have overturned the established view and will dismay the many people who believe a daily dose is doing them good.

The meta-analysis was led by two scientists from the University Auckland in New Zealand and Aberdeen University.

According to the Times, they say the evidence is now so clear that there is little point investigating further and doctors should stop telling people to take supplements.