Newspaper headlines: May's 'centre ground' bid and UK war games

By BBC News Staff
  • 7 October 2018
Image caption A bid by Theresa May to persuade wavering Labour supporters to switch to the Conservatives is the lead in the Observer. Writing exclusively for the paper the prime minister says her party's "decent, moderate and patriotic programme" is "worthy of their support".
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph says leading Brexiteers have offered an "olive branch" to help achieve a Canada-style trade deal with the European Union. Members of the Conservative European Research Group have told the paper they would support concessions such as EU officials being stationed at UK ports after Brexit and the government enforcing EU rules on UK goods exported to the bloc.
Image caption British troops have taken part in their biggest military exercise for a decade, including war-gaming a cyber-strike against Moscow if Vladimir Putin launches a military attack on the West, the Sunday Times reports. Senior security sources have told the paper they are concerned commanders have too few weapons to respond to Kremlin aggression, short of firing a nuclear missile.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday reports that soldiers kicked out of the army for taking illegal drugs are being offered a "golden hello" of up to £10,000 to return to their jobs. The move is part of an attempt to solve a "chronic manpower shortage", with the army 4,000 short of the number it needs to be an effective fighting force, the paper says.
Image caption The Sunday People's front page has a story about William Billingham, who was jailed for murdering his 8-year-old daughter earlier this week.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror leads on a story about parents who begged a judge to jail their 14-year-old son, after he was arrested more than a dozen times in 18 months. The father tells the paper the teenager was "out of control" and they had "no choice".
Image caption The Daily Star covers a story about four-time murderer Dale Cregan.
Image caption The Sunday Express says an Albanian man convicted of murder in his home country is free on bail in Britain.