Newspaper headlines: Novichok suspect named and 'criminal' cuts

By BBC News Staff
  • 9 October 2018
Image caption The second suspect in the Salisbury poisoning has been "unmasked" as a military doctor working for Russian intelligence, the Times reports. The man was named as Alexander Mishkin by the Bellingcat investigative website, less than a fortnight after they revealed the identity of the other suspect accused of carrying out the nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.
Image caption The Guardian also has a picture of the man named as Dr Mishkin on its front page. In its lead story the paper says the Metropolitan Police's use of force has risen sharply in the past year, with black people more likely to be affected than anyone else.
Image caption The Daily Express leads on a story about police cuts, reporting that just six British forces still have officers on their front desk. The paper calls the revelations "criminal" amid "soaring violent crime".
Image caption The Sun says Facebook has been branded "immoral" after paying only £7.4m in tax last year, despite sales of more than £1.2bn. The company's tax bill was cut by more than half after claiming a relief of £8.4m for awarding shares to staff, the paper says.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on claims that Pret a Manger's "fresh" baguettes are made in a French factory and can be kept in freezers for up to a year before being used. The company is in the spotlight after it was revealed a second customer died following an allergic reaction to one of its products.
Image caption The Metro also reports on the death of the Pret customer, who it says was a mother of five daughters with three stepsons. Celia Marsh was having lunch with her family when she suffered a fatal allergic reaction to a flatbread which was labelled dairy-free but was found to have traces of dairy protein, the paper says.
Image caption The UK is attempting to block the return of at least nine Britons held in Syria over links to so-called Islamic State (IS), the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper says it comes as prosecutors warn they may not have the power to bring returning IS fighters to justice.
Image caption A DNA test costing less than £40 could show if a baby is born with a predisposition to heart disease, the i reports. The paper says individuals identified as at risk could be offered preventative help through lifestyle changes and medicine.
Image caption "You are cha-cha chucked" is the headline in the Daily Mirror. The paper says Strictly star Seann Walsh has been "dumped" by his girlfriend after admitting kissing his dance partner Katya Jones.
Image caption The Daily Star's front page has a story about the wife of world snooker champion Mark Williams.