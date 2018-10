Image caption

The Daily Telegraph says Theresa May will ask her cabinet on Thursday to agree a backstop plan that would keep Britain in a customs union with Brussels until a permanent trade deal can be agreed. The DUP have reacted angrily, saying they will vote down the Budget if the PM compromises over a hard border. The 10 Democratic Unionist MPs - whose support the prime minister needs to stay in government - have branded the backstop plan a "sell-out".