Newspaper headlines: 'Cabinet mutiny' and DUP pressure on May

By BBC News Staff
  • 13 October 2018
Image caption Theresa May is facing a "cabinet mutiny", according to the Sunday Times. The paper says former Brexit Secretary David Davis is calling for ministers to rebel against the PM and her "completely unacceptable" plan for leaving the EU.
Image caption DUP leader Arlene Foster believes a no-deal Brexit is now the most likely outcome due to the EU's stance on Northern Ireland, reports the Observer. The paper says it has seen "an explosive set" of leaked emails "from the highest levels of government", which show that Ms Foster is "ready" for a no-deal scenario.
Image caption Like the Sunday Times, the Sunday Telegraph predicts trouble for the prime minister. The paper reports Mrs May is facing a "growing rebellion" with as many as 63 of her own MPs issuing a "major new challenge to her authority" over her Brexit proposals. Also on the front page is a picture of Princess Eugenie, her new husband Jack Brooksbank and the various bridesmaids and page boys from their wedding on Friday.
Image caption Not to worry, prime minister, Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has kindly offered some words of advice, reports the Sunday Express. Referring to the EU, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "What is the response to a bully? You stand up to a bully." Like the Telegraph, much of the Express's front page is also taken up with a picture from Friday's royal wedding.
Image caption Neil Jones, the husband of Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones, has warned her TV dance partner Seann Walsh to keep his "hands off my wife". The pair returned to the BBC show on Saturday night for the first time since they were seen kissing on a night out.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday says a "plane mutiny" prevented the deportation of a Somali man - who was a convicted sex offender - from Britain. The paper also teases a story about what "really went on" inside the "evening bash" of Friday's royal wedding.
Image caption According to the Sunday People, serial killer Joanna Dennehy is planning a legal fight to stay in "close contact with her prison lover". The paper also says that Dennehy "wants the taxpayer to foot the bill" via the use of legal aid.
Image caption "Sheikh me out" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Star on Sunday, which leads on a story about a contestant from TV dating show Take Me Out being "wooed" by an heir to a £400m fortune.

