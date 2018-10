Image caption

A young autistic woman was allowed to have sex with numerous men because her carers were said to believe it might help her to "learn from her mistakes", the Times reports. The woman, 23, who had severe learning disabilities, was part of a court-approved trial this summer in Manchester in which random men were permitted to visit her care home. Manchester City Council opposed the trial, saying it would "inevitably expose her to a very significant risk of sexual harm, violence, abuse and trafficking".