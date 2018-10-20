Newspaper headlines: Saudi 'hitman' and Anjem Choudary's release on front pages

By BBC News Staff
  • 20 October 2018
Image caption As Saudi state TV reports that journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in a fight in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, the Daily Mail suggests four men from a "hit squad" who had been suspected of murdering him came to the UK in March. One was seen emerging from a car outside No 10, the paper says.
Image caption Mr Khashoggi's disappearance prompts the Guardian to investigate London-based companies with links to Saudi Arabia's government, of which he was a fierce critic. The paper's media editor Jim Waterson points out that London "has become a hub for global Saudi PR and media influence campaigns" that are worth millions to British firms.
Image caption Problems with the cost of recycling plastic lead the Daily Telegraph. It says many councils are struggling to deal with the amount of domestic waste, since China imposed limits last year on how much could be sent there. The paper's front-page picture features radical preacher Anjem Choudary, after his release from jail.
Image caption "He's back on our streets," says the Daily Express of Choudary, who was freed on licence less than halfway through his five-and-a-half-year sentence for inviting support of the Islamic State group. "And YOU'RE paying to protect him," the paper adds, suggesting related security operations will cost the taxpayer £2m.
Image caption The Times features a cute picture plugging a magazine story asking: "Would you pay £75,000 to clone your dog?" Underneath, it quotes ex-cabinet secretaries - the most senior civil servants under previous governments - defending the civil service from attacks by Conservative backbenchers over its record negotiating Brexit.
Image caption The Daily Star reports on the case of Titus Jalea, who was jailed for 30 months after squirting victims with tomato ketchup, before stealing cash and bank books while pretending to help stop the "bleeding".
Image caption A potential breakthrough in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease provides the i with its front-page lead. It says artificial intelligence could be used to identify variants of the disease picked up by brain scans. The assessment technique could be available on the NHS within three years, it adds.
Image caption The Sun carries what it calls a "damning attack" by Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood on his colleagues on the show. It reports the show's judge branded host Tess Daly's questions as "dull", and called his fellow judge Bruno Tonioli an "attention seeker".
Image caption The Daily Mirror carries the demands of a single mother for a lottery winner to take a paternity test. It reports that Dawn Scully became pregnant with Liam - now 18 - weeks before splitting up from Neil Trotter. However, Mr Trotter is quoted online saying he does not even remember her and that she is just one of a number of people claiming a share of his £108m jackpot.
Image caption Social media giant Facebook's decision to appoint former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg to a global affairs position leads the Financial Times. The paper describes it as a "rare case of a European politician being admitted to the inner circle of the [US] West Coast's tech aristocracy".