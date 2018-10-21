Newspaper headlines: Theresa May's Brexit 'show trial'

By BBC News Staff
  • 21 October 2018
Image caption It's all about Brexit on Sunday's front pages, with the Observer using a large image capturing Saturday's scene in central London, where an estimated 700,000 people marched in favour of another referendum, this time on the final Brexit deal.
Image caption Other papers look ahead, with the Mail on Sunday suggesting Theresa May - who is pressing ahead with her version of life after Brexit - faces a "show trial" at a "crisis meeting" with her own MPs. The PM has been "given the chilling warning that she should 'bring her own noose' to the showdown" as rivals step up campaigns to succeed her, it says.
Image caption The Sunday Times offers similarly grim reading for Mrs May, describing her entering "the killing zone". The paper says several MPs predict a no-confidence vote this week, and quotes "rising star" Johnny Mercer complaining of "an abject failure to govern". Cartoonist Nick Newman pictures an aide telling a cowed PM: "Unity at last! Everyone wants you to go!"
Image caption The prime minster does have some allies, according to the Sunday Express. It says her loyalists will "fight to the death" to defend her. One of her chief rivals within the Conservative Party, former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, has warned MPs that Mrs May will do anything to avoid a withdrawal without a deal with Brussels, it adds.
Image caption However, the Sunday Telegraph flags up an opinion piece by Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab saying the UK must not agree to extend the "transition period" aimed at easing the process of withdrawal unless the EU ditches demands for a "backstop" designed to prevent the return of a "hard border" between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Image caption The Duchess of Sussex appears on several front pages, having accompanied Prince Harry to honour fallen servicemen at an Anzac memorial in Sydney. However, the Daily Star Sunday is more interested in Meghan's childcare choices. It reports that she and her husband are hiring an "American supernanny" who cared for George and Amal Clooney's twins.
Image caption An investigation into Britain's "crisis jails" leads the Sunday Mirror, whose front page carries images taken from footage that it says shows a "drugged up" inmate being doused with water after a "spice binge" at a Liverpool prison. It claims a culture of violence and drug-taking exists at a number of jails across the country.
Image caption However, an altogether more heart-warming tale makes one front page. Under the headline "Bionic Gran", the Sunday People reports how the life of Kim Smith - who lost all her limbs because of a holiday infection - has been transformed by a bionic arm, partly paid for by readers' donations.