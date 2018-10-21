Newspaper headlines: Brexit revolt warning and Beckhams' break-in scare

By BBC News Staff
  • 21 October 2018

The latest Brexit wranglings, an attempted burglary at one of the homes owned by the Beckhams, and President Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty are among the main stories on Monday's front pages.

