Newspaper headlines: 'Unmasked' Sir Philip Green on the front pages

By BBC News Staff
  • 25 October 2018
Image caption Sir Philip Green is pictured on every front page after being named as the businessman at the centre of an injunction linked to claims of sexual harassment and racist behaviour. The Guardian reports Lord Hain used an ancient parliamentary right to identify him and the retail tycoon's statement that he "categorically and wholly denies" any suggestion he was guilty of unlawful behaviour.
Image caption The i says billionaire Topshop owner Sir Philip was "unmasked" in Parliament as the accused tycoon.
Image caption The Daily Express says Lord Hain's announcement "named and shamed" Sir Philip and he quickly declared his innocence after coming under unprecedented pressure to issue a response.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph - the newspaper which first reported the existence of an injunction - says the Topshop owner was identified after two days of speculation over the name of the man involved in the case.
Image caption Metro says Sir Philip was "outed in the Lords" - reporting Lord Hain's comment that he had a "duty" to put his identity on the record.
Image caption The Times is among several papers to report the calls by a number of MPs for Sir Philip to be stripped of his knighthood if the allegations against him turn out to be true.
Image caption The Daily Mail says Sir Philip was named after a 24-hour "guessing game" which had led to other business leaders issuing denials they were the person involved.
Image caption The Daily Mirror said the naming of Sir Philip follows the denting of his reputation in 2016 when BHS collapsed, a year after he had sold the store group.
Image caption The Financial Times says Sir Philip is the highest-profile Briton embroiled in the global backlash against sexual harassment allegations.
Image caption The Sun carries a photograph of Sir Philip with US film producer Harvey Weinstein. Allegations against the Hollywood mogul, which he denies, helped spark the #MeToo movement.
Image caption The Daily Star puts the naming of Sir Philip Green on its front page. But its lead story reports how a student union leader called for a World War One mural to be painted over because it only featured white men. She later apologised, saying her social media post had not intended to cause "offence and upset".

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning