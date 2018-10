Image caption

The Daily Telegraph claims Baroness Brady, the Apprentice star and Conservative peer, has been brought into a "growing furore surrounding Sir Philip Green". The clothing tycoon has been accused of sexual harassment and racial abuse, all of which he denies. Baroness Brady is an outspoken defender of women's rights and chairman of one of Sir Philip's holding companies. The paper says there "growing calls" for her to appear before Parliament to answer questions on how much she knew about the allegations.