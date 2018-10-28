Image caption

Sir Philip Green has spoken to the Mail on Sunday about allegations of sexual and racial harassment, which he strenuously denies. He said he indulged in nothing more than "banter" and he had suffered the worst week of his life. He said: "I'm being used as target practice when there is zero [evidence] that anyone has turned up with. It's injuring my business, all the people potentially working in the business, and it's injuring me and my family."