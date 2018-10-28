Newspaper headlines: Sir Philip Green reflects on 'worst week of my life'

By BBC News Staff
  • 28 October 2018
Image caption Sir Philip Green has spoken to the Mail on Sunday about allegations of sexual and racial harassment, which he strenuously denies. He said he indulged in nothing more than "banter" and he had suffered the worst week of his life. He said: "I'm being used as target practice when there is zero [evidence] that anyone has turned up with. It's injuring my business, all the people potentially working in the business, and it's injuring me and my family."
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph leads on reports that hundreds of millions of pounds will be pumped into "installing superfast broadband in some of the most remote areas of the country". It says Chancellor Philip Hammond is due to make the announcement in Monday's budget.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror leads on news that a helicopter owned by the chairman of Leicester City Football Club crashed in a ball of flames last night. As of Saturday evening, there was no confirmation on whether chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was on board.
Image caption The Sunday Times leads on the 11 people who were killed by a gunman at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The main suspect, Robert Bowers, has been arrested. He has also been linked to neo-Nazi activity online.
Image caption The Sunday Express says Philip Hammond will deliver "a budget to unite post-Brexit Britain" on Monday. It reports there will be a £30bn cash injection set to overhaul the country's transport infrastructure.
Image caption The Star on Sunday wishes former England and Tottenham manager Glenn Hoddle a speedy recovery, after he fell seriously ill while appearing on BT Sport TV on Saturday. It was his 61st birthday, and he is said to be "responding well" to treatment.
Image caption The Sunday People investigates a story on youth knife crime. They report some children have been able to buy knives through Facebook, and get them sent to schools.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning