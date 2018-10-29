Newspaper headlines: Hero Leicester City pilot 'saved hundreds'

By BBC News Staff
  • 29 October 2018
Image caption The Daily Mail reports helicopter pilot Eric Swaffer saved lives by steering the helicopter, carrying Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, away from crowds before it crashed. The crash killed all five people on board.
Image caption The Sun also reports that the pilot of the Leicester City chairman's helicopter saved "fans' lives", saying he steered it away from fans and a hotel. Cameraman Dan Cox called Mr Swaffer "heroic".
Image caption The Daily Mirror quotes one eyewitness of the crash, who said: "The pilot saved hundreds of lives."
Image caption The i says Leicester is "in mourning" after the Thai owner of the club died. It adds that fans have flocked to the King Power Stadium to pay tribute to Mr Srivaddhanaprabha.
Image caption The Metro reports on Leicester City's "darkest day". Billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died along with two members of his staff, the pilot and another passenger after taking off from the King Power Stadium.
Image caption The Guardian reports Chancellor Philip Hammond is set to announce a £2bn increase in mental health funding as part of Monday's budget. It says the commitment "should let to comprehensive mental health support being available in every major A&E department".
Image caption The Times says the £2bn to mental health funding will help "tackle the epidemic of eating disorders, depression and self-harm among young people".
Image caption The Financial Times also leads on Monday's budget, saying the chancellor will "herald the end of austerity in his third budget", but will warn Brexiteers "a brighter future of tax cuts and higher public spending will be wrecked if Britain does not secure a good Brexit deal".
Image caption About 500 people in England and Wales die as a result of complications caused by diabetes every week, the Daily Express reports. The paper says causes of death include heart disease, stroke or amputations "which could have been avoided if patients were supported to manage their condition effectively".
Image caption The Daily Star praised the quick-thinking of a TV sound engineer who came to the end of Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle, after he suffered a heart attack in the BT Sport studio on Saturday. Simon Daniels "used the CPR skills he picked up as a special constable to revive Hoddle", the paper says

