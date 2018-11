Image caption

The top story for the Times is on university tuition fees, which could be cut to £6,500 under plans suggested in a government review on how to shake up post-18 education. The review was set up by Theresa May and is due to report to the Department of Education in January. Cutting fees could cost the Treasury £3bn a year, the Times reports. The paper adds that it is widely thought Mrs May is trying to attract the youth vote.