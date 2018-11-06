Newspaper headlines: PM showdown and 'early risers cancer boost'

By BBC News Staff
  • 6 November 2018

Some of the papers focus on the group of people who put a model of Grenfell Tower on a bonfire - some people may find the images featured below distressing.

Image caption The prime minister is meeting with her cabinet at a critical point in the Brexit negotiations, says the Guardian. The discussions come after the UK government was told by Ireland to "stand by its commitments" on avoiding a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.
Image caption The Financial Times also leads on Tuesday's cabinet meeting. It says Theresa May will warn her ministers that time is running out to agree a deal and they will need to yield some ground.
Image caption Britain could be left with "gaping holes" in environmental laws once the UK has left the European Union, according to the Independent. A report from MPs has warned that there was still no commitment to replacing a third of EU laws, meaning polluters could go unpunished.
Image caption The Telegraph's front page features a former Topshop manager who ran one of the flagship stores in the United States. American Auna Irvine has publicly accused retail billionaire Sir Philip Green of sexual harassment. Schillings, the law firm representing Sir Philip, said that Ms Irvine was an unreliable witness who was sacked.
Image caption Women who are early risers are 40% less likely to develop breast cancer, according to a new study featured in the Times. The paper says researchers looked at data on more than 400,000 women.
Image caption The Daily Mail claims grieving families could be hit with bills of up to £6,000 under a new "death tax". It says the cost of securing probate - legal control over a deceased's estate - will soar from April.
Image caption 'Sickest bonfire party in Britain' is the headline in the Metro, which says people laughed and jeered as they burned a model of Grenfell Tower.
Image caption The Mirror also splashes on the same story, saying the bonfire revellers "have sparked fury".
Image caption TV star Ant McPartlin was told off by a High Court judge for failing to attend his divorce settlement hearing, reports the Daily Star.
Image caption The same story is the lead in the Sun, which quotes the judge as saying "there isn't one law for the famous and one for the rest".
Image caption And the Daily Express says Prince Charles has called on people around the world to stop plastic pollution to create a better future for children like his future grandchild.