Paper headlines: EU plans Irish sea border and Strictly 'row'

By BBC News Staff
  • 9 November 2018
Image caption Brexit is the focus for many of Friday's front pages. The Times has seen a leaked letter sent from Theresa May to DUP leader Arlene Foster and says that its wording suggests that the EU plans to put a customs border in the Irish Sea in the event of no Brexit agreement being reached before March.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that the EU wants the right to fish in British waters after Brexit. The paper says the demand threatens to reopen a fierce dispute within the Conservative Party.
Image caption The i claims the prime minister is facing a revolt from her cabinet over her final Brexit deal.
Image caption The Metro leads on Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab being mocked for admitting he hadn't realised how heavily UK trade relies on the Dover-Calais crossing.
Image caption The decline of the high street is gathering pace as thousands of shops close, according to the Guardian. It says retailers have called for decisive action from the government.
Image caption A bust-up on Strictly Come Dancing is the lead in the Daily Star. The paper says there was a row between actor Danny John-Jules and his dance partner Amy Dowden.
Image caption And that is also the main story in the Sun, which claims that John-Jules left his dance partner "in tears" after he said "I'm the star, not you" during training. The paper quotes a BBC source as saying the duo have since patched up their differences.
Image caption X Factor boss Simon Cowell has bought up Sir Philip Green's £10m shares in his Syco business, claims the Daily Mirror, as his links to the firm were "toxic". The paper underlines its own disdain for the former BHS boss by putting its own red cross through the "Sir" preceding his name on its front page.
Image caption Record numbers of British people taking diabetes medication is splashed across the front of the Daily Express, which says the disease is the biggest threat to the nation's health.
Image caption The Financial Times reports that KPMG has acted on potential conflicts of interest by becoming the first "big four" accounting firm to stop offering consulting work to UK audit clients.