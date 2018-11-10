Paper headlines: 'Crisis' resignation and Armistice tributes

  • 10 November 2018
Image caption Jo Johnson's resignation as minister over Brexit dominates the front pages. The Daily Mail says his rejection of Prime Minister Theresa May's Chequers deal as "fake Brexit" and backing for a second referendum has plunged her government into "crisis".
Image caption A line from the transport minister's resignation letter gives the Times its headline. Mr Johnson branded the outcome of the Brexit negotiations as the British government's biggest failure since the Suez crisis of 1956.
Image caption The Daily Express says the Brexit debate is in deadlock. The paper reports that Mrs May refuses to back down following the resignation, and says that talks with the EU are going down "to the wire".
Image caption The Johnson brothers may be on opposite sides of the Brexit debate - with Boris as a leading Brexiteer while Jo backed remain - but the Daily Telegraph says they are "united in dismay" at the outcome of talks with the EU.
Image caption "Another Johnson quits over Brexit," sighs The Guardian. The paper's front page also focuses on former US first lady Michelle Obama's revelations in her memoir about her miscarriage and how she "underwent IVF treatment with her husband, Barack," to conceive her two daughters.
Image copyright EPA
Image caption The Financial Times says that Mrs May has been left "reeling" by the resignation. It pictures her with French president Emmanuel Macron paying her respects at the graves of soldiers who died at the Somme.
Image caption The i pays its own tribute ahead of the Armistice centenary with image of a poppy field and the line "They shall not grow old" from Laurence Binyon's poem For The Fallen. It says thousands of relatives are travelling to France and Belgium to visit memorials.
Image copyright BBC Sport
Image caption More words from Laurence Binyon - "At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them" adorn the top half of the Daily Mirror's front page. The paper's lead story reports comments from the wife of Danny John-Jules saying she believes he has been thrown "under the bus" after a row on the set of Strictly Come Dancing.
Image caption The Daily Star takes the opposite side of the Strictly controversy, calling Mr John-Jules a "cha-cha chump" in its front page headline.
Image caption "Britain's largest family" has just got bigger, announces The Sun. "Supermum" Sue Radford has given birth to her 21st child - a girl - at the age of 43. "We thought we'd have three," the paper quotes her saying.

