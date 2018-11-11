Paper headlines: Brexit deal 'crash' and 'momentous' Remembrance

By BBC News Staff
  • 11 November 2018
Image caption Conflict over Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal features on several of the front pages. The Sunday Times quotes a Whitehall source saying that the EU has turned off the government's "life support" by rejecting Mrs May's plan to prevent the UK being trapped in an indefinite customs union.
Image caption Opposition at home is the focus of the Observer's lead story. It says Mrs May faces a "pincer movement" of Tory Remainers and Leavers unhappy with her plan. Former cabinet minister Justine Greening describes the Brexit proposal as "the biggest giveaway of sovereignty in modern times", according to the paper.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph warns that MPs are ready to block Mrs May's Brexit deal with an alliance of Brexiteers and the Democratic Unionist Party. The paper also features an image of one of the silhouettes of World War One soldiers projected onto famous landmarks across the country.
Image caption "We must never forget," says the Daily Express, focusing on the Great War commemorations. The paper prints the words that Lt Col William Murray wrote 100 years ago as the guns fell silent: "No more danger, no more wars and no more mud and misery."
Image caption An image from the candlelit vigil at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire dominates the Mail on Sunday's front page. The headline simply says "Remember", as the paper promises the day's commemorations will be "momentous".
Image caption A poem of Armistice remembrance by teenager Lucy Attrill that moved the Queen features in the Sunday Mirror. The headline on the paper's main story says: "Suzy suspect's taunts over cop search". It reports on a letter from John Cannan in jail, which claims police are "assassinating" his character in their investigation of the murder of Suzy Lamplugh more than 30 years ago.
Image caption "Dereliction of duty" is the headline on the Sunday People. The paper criticises the government on the anniversary of the Armistice for failing to hire psychologists to treat post-traumatic stress disorder in servicemen and women.
Image caption "A right royal remembrance", says the Daily Star on Sunday as it pictures the Queen, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge attending the Festival of Remembrance concert. Its lead story reports that prisoners have stolen the glass eye of Dale Cregan, who is serving a life sentence for murder.

