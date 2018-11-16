Newspaper headlines: 'May fights on' amid Brexit deal resignations

By BBC News Staff
  • 16 November 2018
Image caption Friday's front pages are focused once again on Brexit and the backlash over Theresa May's draft withdrawal agreement. The Guardian sums up the last 24 hours with its headline: "Resignations, a coup and day of hostility. But May fights on."
Image caption The Metro addresses the split in the Cabinet and the Conservative Party over the deal with its headline: "Blue on Blue". It reports that leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has launched his bid to remove the PM, as Mrs May vowed to "see this through".
Image caption It's that vow that makes the Daily Telegraph's headline. The paper says Mrs May's premiership is "hanging by a thread" as her own MPs call on her to "stand aside".
Image caption "Plotters move in on the PM," is the i's headline. After a day when four colleagues resigned, the paper says three more are "on the brink". Environment Secretary Michael Gove rejected the Brexit secretary job, the paper adds.
Image caption The Daily Express says the PM faces a battle to keep her position amid the series of resignations. But Mrs May is "defiant", its headline says, and says she will see the deal through as it's "the right one for our country".
Image caption "Have they lost the plot?" asks the Daily Mail, which says Brexiteers plotting to topple Mrs May faced a "ferocious" Tory backlash. In a comment piece on the front page, it contrasts the "calmness and composure" of the PM with the "shrill baying of the peacocking saboteurs".
Image caption "She's on a sticky wicket," says the Sun's headline - a nod to the PM's reference to cricketer Geoff Boycott in her speech on Thursday, as she vowed to continue like the sportsman.
Image caption A cricketing pun also makes the Daily Mirror headline: "Stumped." The "defiant" PM vows to carry on like her cricketing hero, the paper says, as her Brexit deal faces defeat by MPs.
Image caption The draft deal "threatens Tory civil war," says the Financial Times. It reports that, as of Thursday evening, the coup against Mrs May "stalled" as critics were yet to assemble the 48 signatures needed to trigger a confidence vote.
Image caption And finally, something different from the Daily Star, which chooses to move away from the focus on politics. It leads on a story about how first-time I'm a Celebrity host Holly Willoughby is a "gibbering wreck over biting bugs".

