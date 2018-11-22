Newspaper headlines: Matthew Hedges case on front pages

By BBC News Staff
Image caption The case of British research student Matthew Hedges, who was jailed for life in the United Arab Emirates after being accused of spying, appears on many front pages. The Metro points out that the sentencing hearing lasted five minutes.
Image caption An interview with Mr Hedges' wife, Daniela Tejada, leads the Times. In it, she suggests the 31-year-old was failed by the Foreign Office's "appalling" handling of the case. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has pledged to meet Ms Tejada on Thursday, and warned the UAE of "repercussions".
Image caption A photograph of the couple on their wedding day features on the front of the Daily Mail. It quotes Ms Tejada saying: "I am very scared for him. I don't know where they are taking him or what will happen now. Our nightmare has gotten even worse."
Image caption The case provides a front-page picture for the Guardian. Its lead story suggests plans to "foment a Trump-style populist insurgency in Europe" by the US president's former chief strategist are "in disarray". Steve Bannon "would be barred or prevented from doing any meaningful work" in nine countries, the paper suggests.
Image caption With Theresa May visiting Brussels in a bid to tie up the Brexit deal, the Daily Telegraph picks over the bones of last week's cabinet meeting, at which the prime minister fought to win senior ministers' backing for the plan.
Image caption The Financial Times pictures Mrs May with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on its front page. The paper's lead story focuses on a law suit being filed against investment bank Goldman Sachs, which relates to the long-running corruption scandal linked to the Malaysian 1MDB fund.
Image caption Several tabloids use images from I'm a Celebrity on their front pages. But another TV favourite is the source of the Daily Star's splash. It reports that the online identity of Alan Halsall - Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs - has been cloned.
Image caption "I'm a silly puppy..." is the Sun's play on the name of the TV show of the moment. Its lead story focuses on the case of a chow-chow - that's a breed of dog - called Bungle who, it is alleged, was locked up for nipping a police officer.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on an interview with the mother of a 16-year-old boy who drowned, despite the best efforts of an air ambulance crew piloted by the Duke of Cambridge. Sarah Lea says she "can't thank Prince William enough" for trying to save Robbie.
Image caption The Daily Express reports a "shocking rise" in the number of young people with Type 2 diabetes. Britain's "obsession with sugar and junk food" has led to almost 7,000 people under the age of 25 being diagnosed with the condition, the paper says.
Image caption Meanwhile, the i reports on an initiative to get children more active. Pupils will be urged to "climb trees, build rockets and watch the sun rise" before they leave primary school, as part of a "bucket list" of life goals being drawn up by the Department for Education, the paper reports.