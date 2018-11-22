Newspaper headlines: Brexit divides front pages

By BBC News Staff
  • 22 November 2018
Image caption Friday's papers take differing attitudes to Theresa May's assertion that a Brexit deal is "within our grasp", after a text outlining the basics of how future EU-UK trade will work was agreed in principle. "Now let's get on with it!" is the Daily Mail's front-page interpretation of the prime minister's message from Downing Street.
Image caption The Metro also quotes the PM promising "the right deal for the UK" but says the agreement was "slated" in the House of Commons. MPs from both the Remain and Leave camps said the deal "amounted to a defeat", the paper says.
Image caption The Guardian thinks Mrs May will have a fight on her hands to get it through Parliament. Conservative backbenchers were "lining up to describe it as unacceptable", the paper says, while European leaders have insisted there should be no further concessions to the UK.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph focuses on one aspect of backbenchers' demands, namely former foreign secretary Boris Johnson's call to "junk the backstop" which is designed to prevent the return of customs posts at the Irish border. Brexiteers fear the plan for a temporary single customs territory - in the event no trade deal came into force - would keep the UK tied to EU rules indefinitely.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Sun doesn't mince its words. Taking inspiration from the retail world's US Thanksgiving-inspired sales, it describes a "Black FriMay", in which Mrs May handed Brussels "the deal of the century". Quoting the PM's critics, it says the UK will hand over £39bn as part of the "divorce settlement" in return for "diddly-squat".
Image copyright Express Newspapers
Image caption The Daily Express takes a different approach. Using an image showing Mrs May on her feet in the Commons, facing largely empty opposition benches, it wonders: "Can we trust our MPs to deliver on the referendum when they can't even be bothered to stay to the end of the PM's defence of draft EU deal on which all our futures depend?"
Image caption According to the Financial Times, the prime minister will "bypass MPs" by appealing to the public and business leaders to back her deal. Mrs May believes she can "turn the political debate in the next three weeks by going over the heads of MPs" in a bid to turn the political debate in her favour, it reports.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on the MPs report suggesting MI5 was too slow to act in tracking the man who carried out the May 2017 bombing of Manchester Arena. Salman Abedi, 22, was able to murder 22 people and injure 120 others, despite "red flags" in his behaviour, the paper points out.
Image caption The Times's lead focuses on a different aspect of the Commons Intelligence and Security Committee's work, namely the recommendation that advertisers should boycott tech firms such as Facebook and Google "until they show they are serious about tackling the 'scandal' of online terrorist material".
Image caption The Daily Star has happy news for fans of comedian Peter Key. The star cancelled a comeback tour for family reasons, shortly after its announcement in December last year. But, according to the paper, he has now told friends "he is secretly plotting his eagerly awaited comeback".
Image caption According to the i, Education Secretary Damian Hinds wants to attract more international students to Britain to help fund "cash-strapped" universities. However, the paper says the stance puts him at odds with Home Office immigration policies. Some universities fear bankruptcy, the paper's headline suggests.