The Sunday Times leads with its own investigation into an apartment block in central London. According to the newspaper, more than 100 prostitutes are listed on websites as being available for business at the Chelsea Cloisters building, which the paper says is owned by multi-millionaire Christopher Moran. There is no suggestion Mr Moran has any involvement with prostitution and his lawyers categorically denied that he had "acquiesced with or tolerated" any. His lawyers also said his management took a "zero tolerance approach" to prostitution in the building.