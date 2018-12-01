Newspaper headlines: Another minister quits over Brexit deal

By BBC News Staff
  • 1 December 2018
Image caption The Daily Telegraph broke the story late on Friday night that science minister Sam Gyimah was quitting the government over Theresa May's Brexit deal. He told the paper that a row over the EU's satellite navigation system, Galileo, was the final straw and it showed any deal with Brussels would always be "EU first".
Image caption The Guardian says a record number of children are being excluded from school for racist bullying. Analysis by the paper shows there were 4,590 cases of racial abuse deemed serious enough to warrant exclusion this year - up by more than 500 when compared with last year.
Image caption A £700m funding boost to the police will include a rise in council tax, according to the front of the Times. It reports that the extra cash will be announced by the government within weeks, but could include households in England and Wales paying an extra £24 a year to cover it.
Image caption The i's front page claims rail fares have risen by 37% in the past decade. It says that ticket prices have grown twice as fast as wages since 2010 and the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is facing fresh calls to resign.
Image caption In other rail-related news, the FT reports that the chairman of the HS2 rail project is set to be sacked by the PM. The paper says Terry Morgan, who also chairs the delayed London Crossrail project, will leave both jobs within weeks after problems "raised doubts at the top of government over his performance".
Image caption Campaigners are calling for MPs to back the PM's Brexit deal, claiming it would "unleash a Christmas boom" on the High Street. The paper says shoppers want certainty before going on a spending spree for the festive season.
Image caption Britain is braced for the snowiest winter in seven decades, claims the front page of the Daily Star. The paper says forecasters fear blizzards will "blanket Brits across the country".
Image caption The Sun leads with an interview with Sir Cliff Richard. The 78-year-old pop star told ITV that he no longer wanted to be seen with children amid fears he will be branded a paedophile.
Image caption The Daily Mail launches a campaign on its front page to recruit volunteers to help the NHS. It wants to create a "hospital helpforce", with roles including mentoring patients, providing friendships and being a courier for blood.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads with a picture of The X Factor finalist Anthony Russell posing alongside Michael Sands - who was jailed for beating a teenager to death. The paper claims lead judge Simon Cowell is "furious" at the link between the pair.