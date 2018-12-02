Newspaper headlines: Brexit legal advice to sink May?

By BBC News Staff
  • 2 December 2018
Image caption It's another Sunday serving of Brexit on several front pages. The Sunday Telegraph reports that opposition parties will team up with Northern Ireland's DUP - which has been supporting the Conservatives in the Commons - to force the government to publish the legal advice it received ahead of the Brexit agreement. They will argue that Theresa May's refusal to reveal its contents is in contempt of Parliament, the paper says.
Image caption According to the Sunday Times, the matter could "sink" the prime minister. The paper says senior ministers have privately confirmed that Mrs May is refusing to publish the document because it "contains a stark passage that makes clear the UK could end up locked in a 'backstop' arrangement with the European Union". Eurosceptics fear the arrangement - designed to prevent the return of customs posts at the Irish border - could keep the UK tied to EU rules indefinitely.
Image copyright Express Newspapers
Image caption Separately, the Sunday Express reports a "secret plot" to keep the UK in the EU's customs union in the event that Mrs May's plan is voted down by MPs in the Commons. It quotes sources close to the PM describing it as the only way to avoid crashing out of the bloc without a trade deal. The paper suggests it will result in a "Turkey deal for Christmas".
Image caption Meanwhile, the Observer says a powerful group is emerging within Labour's shadow cabinet which wants the party to prepare for a further referendum on leaving the EU. Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer told his front-bench colleagues the party should be ready to call a no-confidence vote in the event that Mrs May's plan was defeated in Parliament but that, if the confidence vote failed, Labour should back calls for another public vote, the paper suggests.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday reports that a TV crew from Russia's Channel One sparked a security alert at "the UK's secret cyber warfare HQ". Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has warned the public to report anything suspicious near military bases after journalist Timur Siraziev and a cameraman were monitored outside a Berkshire Army base.
Image caption Another case of a sex-abuse victim forced to allow the man she says attacked her to see her child features on the Sunday Mirror front page. The paper says the victim - 14 when she fell pregnant - was ordered by social services to let her alleged rapist have contact with the youngster.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Star Sunday says Ant McPartlin has been "constantly" texting his replacement as host on I'm a Celebrity... Holly Willoughy, and usual presenting partner Declan Donnelly, via WhatsApp to offer his support and "ideas for funny gags".