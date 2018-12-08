Newspaper headlines: Crucial Brexit vote to be delayed?

By BBC News Staff
  • 8 December 2018
Image caption The Sunday Times reports that, in a "frantic bid" to save her Brexit deal, Theresa May is planning to delay Tuesday's crucial House of Commons vote on the withdrawal agreement and go back to Brussels to renegotiate. Downing Street, however, has rejected this suggestion. A Number 10 spokesman said: "The vote is going ahead on Tuesday."
Image caption The Observer says that ministers' warnings to delay the vote have "not been heeded" by the PM. And despite attempts to portray unity in the cabinet over the past week, the paper also says a "deep" split has emerged among senior ministers over a whether a new Brexit referendum should be held.
Image caption According to the Sunday Telegraph, the prime minister is losing her "grip" on power. The paper adds the Conservatives have been "rocked by resignations" ahead of Tuesday's vote. Writing in the paper, MP Will Quince has announced he is stepping down as a ministerial aide in the Ministry of Defence over Mrs May's deal, calling on her to "find another way".
Image caption The Mail on Sunday, meanwhile, suggests Mrs May is using the threat of Jeremy Corbyn taking power to rein in Tory rebels. The paper says she hopes the dual scare tactics of a possible Labour government and "no Brexit" will provide support for her proposals ahead of Tuesday's vote.
Image caption Moving away from Brexit, the Sunday Mirror splashes on an interview with Charlie Rowley, who was hospitalised as a result of the Salisbury Novichok poisoning. After contracting meningitis, Mr Rowley has told the paper he is going blind.
Image caption "Traffickers stole my girl's organs" is the headline on the front page of the Sunday People, which carries an interview with the mother of Amanda Gill, who died in hospital in Mexico before being flown back to the UK without her eyes, heart or brain.

