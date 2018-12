Image caption

In a play on the famous remark by Margaret Thatcher, the Telegraph declares: 'The lady is for turning' as it reports the prime minister's last-minute decision to defer the Brexit vote. The paper says senior Tories are warning that Brexit could be delayed, amid mounting anger at their leader. The paper reports that "at least two more MPs have submitted a letter calling for a vote of no confidence" in Theresa May who, they claim, has lost 'the faith and the trust of her party'.